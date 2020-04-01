Ervin L. Butch' Harms, age 80 of Lithonia, died Saturday, March 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Rogene Harms; brothers, Dennis Harms and Allen Harms. He is survived by his wife, Judi Harms; sons and daughters-in-law, David and Susie Harms, Douglas and Pilar Harms; son, Tim Harms; grandchildren. Dustin Harms, Brandon Harms, Christopher and Sara Harms, Cynthia and Jeremy Thomas, Ashley and James Bruley, Lauren and Raymond English and Chad Harms; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Griffen, Lydia, Ava Grace, Dominick, Carson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ronald and Donna Harms, Raymond and Nina Harms; brother, Marvin Harms. Ervin, otherwise known as Butch', was married to the love of his life, Judi for 61 glorious years. He was an avid outdoors man who enjoyed camping, hiking, fishing, and hunting with his family. There will be a memorial celebration of his legacy held at a later date. Memorials may be made to New Covenant Fellowship, P.O. Box 80876, Conyers, Ga 30013 or PAWS Atlanta, http://www.pawsatlanta.org/donate. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Ervin L. Butch' Harms, age 80 of Lithonia, died Saturday, March 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Rogene Harms; brothers, Dennis Harms and Allen Harms. He is survived by his wife, Judi Harms; sons and daughters-in-law, David and Susie Harms, Douglas and Pilar Harms; son, Tim Harms; grandchildren. Dustin Harms, Brandon Harms, Christopher and Sara Harms, Cynthia and Jeremy Thomas, Ashley and James Bruley, Lauren and Raymond English and Chad Harms; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Griffen, Lydia, Ava Grace, Dominick, Carson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ronald and Donna Harms, Raymond and Nina Harms; brother, Marvin Harms. Ervin, otherwise known as Butch', was married to the love of his life, Judi for 61 glorious years. He was an avid outdoors man who enjoyed camping, hiking, fishing, and hunting with his family. There will be a memorial celebration of his legacy held at a later date. Memorials may be made to New Covenant Fellowship, P.O. Box 80876, Conyers, Ga 30013 or PAWS Atlanta, http://www.pawsatlanta.org/donate. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.