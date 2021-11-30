Eugene Rollins

Rockdale, GA Eugene Rollins, age 95 of Conyers, died Monday, November 29, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sara Rollins and parents, Lonnie and Maude Rollins. He is survived by his daughter, Gayle Gay; sons and daughters-in-law, Roger G. and Lynn Rollins, Ronnie and Barbara Rollins; brothers, Jimmy Rollins, Tommy Rollins, Willard Rollins; sisters, Margaret Sherrell, Opal Ballard, Gwen Twiss, Imogene Jeffers; 12 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Mr. Rollins was a Superintendent of Industry with the Department of Justice and a member of Lawrenceville Church of God. Funeral Services were held Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Pastor Wayne Owens officiating; interment was held at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

Service information

Dec 2
Service
Thursday, December 2, 2021
2:00PM
Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel
699 American Legion Road
Conyers, GA 30012
