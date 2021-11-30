Rockdale, GA Eugene Rollins, age 95 of Conyers, died Monday, November 29, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sara Rollins and parents, Lonnie and Maude Rollins. He is survived by his daughter, Gayle Gay; sons and daughters-in-law, Roger G. and Lynn Rollins, Ronnie and Barbara Rollins; brothers, Jimmy Rollins, Tommy Rollins, Willard Rollins; sisters, Margaret Sherrell, Opal Ballard, Gwen Twiss, Imogene Jeffers; 12 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Mr. Rollins was a Superintendent of Industry with the Department of Justice and a member of Lawrenceville Church of God. Funeral Services were held Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Pastor Wayne Owens officiating; interment was held at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Service information
2:00PM
699 American Legion Road
Conyers, GA 30012
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Trending Videos
Estate Sale: Sat &Sun Dec 3-4 Miscellaneous items: Ad…
Public Auction The Oaks Golf Course Saturday, December 4t…
-
tomgahunter said:
Chairman Banes has made a rational compromise, too bad that we have 3 BOC members that are not rational.
-
tomgahunter said:
This along with the Attorney this will cost the county millions. It is amazing how incompetent these 3 BOC members are.
Latest News
- NASCAR NOTES: Drivers light up Nashville as part of Champion's Week
- The latest on the Omicron coronavirus variant
- No. 23 Wisconsin defeats Georgia Tech for fourth straight win
- Trae Young continues scoring binge as Hawks defeat Pacers
- ‘A Million Little Things’: James Roday Rodriguez on Gary & Maggie’s Future Together
Most Popular
Articles
- HEALTH: Too many bathroom trips overnight is a quality-of-life issue
- Horse head and headless alligator found in Florida canal
- It hasn't been a lake for a century. An atmospheric river just made it one again
- 'The Beatles: Get Back' may surprise even hardcore fans
- Rockdale County Jail Blotter
- Rockdale Jail escapee recaptured after 12 hours on the lam
- Covington man suspected of killing man found in a vehicle; lookout issued
- Olde Town auto shop changing hands after 40 years
- Covington Housing Authority bond proposals draw ire of Baggett after no one from CHA shows up
- Hundreds of FedEx packages were found tossed into an Alabama ravine, sheriff says
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia, part of our series "Travel Georgia," exploring places to visit in the state. Click for more.
In the latest from our series "Travel Georgia," take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter County, Georgia. Click for more.
This photo tour of Dawson, Sasser, and Terrell County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more.
This photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.