Conyers, GA
Eula Bell Banks
Mrs. Eula Bell Banks, of Conyers, Ga passed Monday January 6, 2020
Funeral arrangement announced later. George W. Levett Sr. & Sons Funeral Home 1299 Milstead Ave NE Conyers, Ga. 770-483-9885
