Covington, GA Eva Johnston, of Covington, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at the age of 95. Mrs. Johnston liked listening to country and western music and enjoyed going dancing with her husband, L D every weekend. In her spare time, she indulged in reading, coloring, and art. Mrs. Johnston had a special place in her heart for cats and loved each one of them. She was preceded in death by her husband, L D Johnston; daughter, Margie McCart; parents, Jobe Addison and Martha Melvina Allgood.
Survivors include her nephews, Bobby Hamby (Debra), John Hamby; nieces, Donna Jean Aycock (Bruce); cousins, Carolyn Ariail (David), John Ariail, Davidlyn Ariail; great-nephews, Ashley Hamby, Corey Aycock; as well as great-niece, Katie Aycock Reynolds; she is also survived by extended family and friends.
A Graveside Service for Mrs. Johnston was held Friday, August 20, 2021, 11:00 A.M., at Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor David Wheeler officiating.
