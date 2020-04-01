Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- The world's largest coronavirus lockdown is having a dramatic impact on pollution in India
- Legendary jazz trumpeter Wallace Roney dies of complications from coronavirus
- Police are arresting and fining people for violating social distancing orders
- A magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Idaho
- Coronavirus cases top 850,000 globally
Most Popular
Articles
- Conyers, Rockdale 14-day mandatory shelter in place beginning March 26
- Covington, Newton County adopt mandatory shelter in place, no public gatherings, and closing of non-essential businesses
- Early data show average age of Georgia deaths from virus much lower than global figure
- Covington man dies as a result of multiple gunshots
- Conyers orders shelter in place, closure of non-essential businesses, and prohibits gatherings
- South Carolina man captured after shooting, high speed chase
- Newton County Jail Blotter
- Georgia's COVID-19 case total now at 1,097; 38 Georgians have died so far
- Drive-through COVID-19 testing site not open to the general public
- My roommates and I built a coronavirus plan. We didn't expect to need to put it in action so quickly
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
Stay Informed
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Business Newsletter
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Coronavirus outbreak updates
Get the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak delivered to your inbox twice daily.
Food Newsletter
Weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Rockdale and Newton Counties sprinkled with recipes.
News Alerts
Get news alerts and breaking news stories from the Rockdale Citizen and Newton Citizen delivered to your email.
Newton Local Newsletter
Daily local news headlines from the Newton Citizen.
Newton Sports Newsletter
Daily sports headlines from Newton Citizen.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Rockdale Local Newsletter
Daily local news headlines from the Rockdale Citizen.
Rockdale Sports Newsletter
Daily sports headlines from Rockdale Citizen.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.