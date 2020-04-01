Covington, GA
Evelyn Johnson Capes
Evelyn Johnson Capes, age 87, of Covington, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020. Mrs. Capes was a vital member of Bethany Presbyterian Church, in Covington, and until her recent illness, she rarely missed a service. She filled many roles in her church life. Mrs. Capes was president of Women of the Church for several years, and, she had the distinct honor of being the first-ever female elder to be called at Bethany Presbyterian. Volunteering to help with Vacation Bible School was another endeavor she took on with great enthusiasm and gusto. Many of the children, who are now adults, have fond memories of Mrs. Capes picking them up every year and getting them to VBS. In keeping with her love of community, she eagerly worked alongside her husband, Sam, at their family business, Capes Sausage, which offered quality meats that were locally sourced. Additionally, Mrs. Capes was a member and leader of the TOPS Club in Covington. Her hobbies were reading, word search puzzles, cross-stitching, and creating beautiful quilts. Mrs. Capes' presence as a loving family woman will be profoundly missed by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Jackson Capes; grandson, Sam Born; mother, Lottie (Persall) Qualls; father, Chester Johnson; sister, Bernice Wallace; and brothers, Bobby Johnson, James Johnson.
Many will remember Mrs. Capes with love and affection, especially her daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and David Born; son and daughter-in-law, Phillip and Wanda Capes; grandchildren, Felicia and Jamie Ray, Tim and Anne Born, Phillip and Brooke Capes, Steven and Trudie Capes, Tracey and Mike Camp, Kim and Walt Radcliffe; great-grandchildren, Sarah Born, Lilly Born, Rhett Born, Callie Harrison, Olin Capes, Perry Camp, Emory Capes, Isaac Capes, Ava Capes, Holly Kringer, Cody White, Casey and Michelle White, Trent Ray, Christian and Morgan Camp; and great-great-granddaughter, Haley Kringer.
A Private Graveside Service for Mrs. Capes will be held at Bethany Presbyterian Cemetery in Covington. A memorial service will be held at the church at a later date. Service details will be made available when that information is available.

