Covington, GA Faye Taylor White, age 75 of Covington, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021. She was preceded in death, Luther and Merzie Cagle. She is survived by her husband, Samuel White; sons and daughter-in-law, Scott and Pam Taylor, Anthony Curtis White; daughter, Shanda Taylor Gibson and Chad Gibson, Samantha Dianne White; brother and sister-in-law, Bobby Joe and Clara Cagle, grandchildren, Jessica and Jennifer Jackson Stephens, Kristin and Ashley Gibson, Skyler Cooper, Walter 'Bubba' Bennett, Melissa Hadaway, Tamela Bennett and; 2 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. Faye was married to her husband, Sam for 24 years. She loved many things, but most of all, spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Memorial service will be held Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel at 11:00 AM with Mike Wadley officiating. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

To plant a tree in memory of Faye White as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

