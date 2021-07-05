Covington, GA Faye Taylor White, age 75 of Covington, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021. She was preceded in death, Luther and Merzie Cagle. She is survived by her husband, Samuel White; sons and daughter-in-law, Scott and Pam Taylor, Anthony Curtis White; daughter, Shanda Taylor Gibson and Chad Gibson, Samantha Dianne White; brother and sister-in-law, Bobby Joe and Clara Cagle, grandchildren, Jessica and Jennifer Jackson Stephens, Kristin and Ashley Gibson, Skyler Cooper, Walter 'Bubba' Bennett, Melissa Hadaway, Tamela Bennett and; 2 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. Faye was married to her husband, Sam for 24 years. She loved many things, but most of all, spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Memorial service will be held Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel at 11:00 AM with Mike Wadley officiating. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Trending Videos
We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or contributing today.
Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most a…
Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most a…
Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most a…
-
Stop tax increase said:That makes the owner of the property default on the mortgage especially if they are fixed income. I have a condo I rent out a tenant only paid…
Latest News
- Unless winds reach 45 mph, Florida crews will continue searching collapse debris through severe weather
- LAPD employee who shared a George Floyd Valentine's Day-themed image is cleared of wrongdoing
- Chris Paul propels Suns to victory in NBA Finals opener
- China is attacking the West's colonial legacy. That may backfire on Beijing
- New Jersey man arrested after video allegedly shows him shouting racial slurs at neighbors
Most Popular
Articles
- Man charged with murder got stopped with gun and drugs – but police didn’t arrest him
- HEALTH: More COVID-19 vaccination etiquette
- Alabama woman leads high speed chase and crashes into officer's car, police say
- Residents pack Covington town hall to hear, ask questions about two mixed-use developments
- Judge grants TPO against Newton community activist Denise Williams
- CDC warns not to swim with diarrhea, but all Twitter can focus on is the gif the agency used
- The Delta variant will cause 'very dense outbreaks' in these five states, expert says
- MORRIS: Jesus heals all who will hear him
- Absentee-ballot reform becomes policy in Georgia
- Three-county chase ends with crash on I-20 in Newton County
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.