Florence J. Todd

Covington, GA Jenetta Florence Todd, age 92 of Covington, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Hiram Todd; parents, Dallas and Ada Crotts; daughter-in-law, Sharon Todd. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Larry James and Diane Todd, Blairsville, GA.; Son, Marshall Wayne Todd, Cleveland, GA.; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Gene 'Sonny' Dobson, Tracys Landing, MD.; brother, Perry L. Crotts, Wheaton, MD.; granddaughters, Tiffany Abbott, Michelle Gwynn, Pamela Todd; great-granddaughters, Taylor Abbott, Kaitlyn Gwynn, Amelia Gwynn. Florence was a member of Corinth Christian Church where she enjoyed being a part of the quilting classes and she also enjoyed painting. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Corinth Christian Church with Rev. Don Hardison and Pastor Adam Turner officiating; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so, may make a donation to Corinth Christian Church in memory of Mrs. Florence Todd. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

