Floyd Head
Conyers, GA
Floyd R "Randy" Head
Floyd "Randy" Head, age 75 of Conyers, died Saturday, April 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Floyd and Margaret Head; son, Kevin Michael Head. He is survived by his wife, Sue Head; grandchildren, Michael and Caitlyn Head, Melanie Head; great-grandchildren, Easton Head, Leland Head, Connor Head; brother and sister-in-law, Don and Pam Head; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Ann and Don Cribb. Floyd was married to the love of his life for 55 adorning years. He loved tinkering with computers, recording gospel music and Polka. He will be missed but never forgotten when we think of those things. The family will have a private viewing on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 from at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
To plant a tree in memory of Floyd Head as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.