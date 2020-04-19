Covington
Frances Lee Bennett
Frances Lee Bennett of Covington, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the age of 87. Mrs. Bennett was a faithful member of Canaan Baptist Church. After Retiring from Mobil Chemical Company, she enjoyed gardening and working in the yard in her free time. Mrs. Bennett was a loving mother and grandmother and adored the time she spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren making memories. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Bennett; daughter, Kathy Cagle; son, Tony Lee Bennett; parents; sister, Betty Bennett.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Brenda Bennett; grandchildren, Lynn Hammonds, Chris Bennett, Ryan Bennett, Blake Bennett; numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Carolyn McDonald; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service for Mrs. Bennett will be held at Lawnwood Memorial Park, in Covington. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Mrs. Bennett to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation, 3395 NE Expressway, Suite 100, Atlanta, GA 30341.
Due to the current COVID-19, and coronavirus pandemic recommendations, the family regrets that the services must be private.
