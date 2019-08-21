Covington
Frances Childers
Frances Childers of Covington, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019, at the age of 97. Mrs. Childers lived in Decatur for many years where she worked for Sears and Roebuck, from 1947-1986, before retiring to Newton County. She was a member of Parkwood Hills Baptist Church in Decatur, since 1960, and a member of the Elks Lodge with her husband, Emmett. Mrs. Childers was selfless and caring. She enjoyed keeping her yard in tip-top shape and loved flower gardening. Mrs. Childers was preceded in death by her parents, Rastus and Ethel (Allen) Kitchens; sister, Mary Mason.
Survivors include her loving husband of 73, years Emmett Childers; daughter and son-in-law, Vicki and Doug Rowe; grandchildren, Jason Rowe, Andy and Brynne Rowe; great-grandchildren, Kensley, Emma, Eli, Cash, Rion, Sailor; sister, Dot Rivers; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service for Mrs. Childers will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019, 11:00 A.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Rev. Lynn Williamson officiating and interment following in Lawnwood Memorial Park. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home, Wednesday, August 21, from 6:008:00 P.M.
Frances Childers of Covington, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019, at the age of 97. Mrs. Childers lived in Decatur for many years where she worked for Sears and Roebuck, from 1947-1986, before retiring to Newton County. She was a member of Parkwood Hills Baptist Church in Decatur, since 1960, and a member of the Elks Lodge with her husband, Emmett. Mrs. Childers was selfless and caring. She enjoyed keeping her yard in tip-top shape and loved flower gardening. Mrs. Childers was preceded in death by her parents, Rastus and Ethel (Allen) Kitchens; sister, Mary Mason.
Survivors include her loving husband of 73, years Emmett Childers; daughter and son-in-law, Vicki and Doug Rowe; grandchildren, Jason Rowe, Andy and Brynne Rowe; great-grandchildren, Kensley, Emma, Eli, Cash, Rion, Sailor; sister, Dot Rivers; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service for Mrs. Childers will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019, 11:00 A.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Rev. Lynn Williamson officiating and interment following in Lawnwood Memorial Park. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home, Wednesday, August 21, from 6:008:00 P.M.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.