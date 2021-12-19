Conyers, GA Frank "Nolan" Nesbit of Conyers died 12/11/2021 of trauma from a fall at the age of 80. He was the son of the late Dr. Frank and Anne Nesbit of Covington, the husband of Lillie Nesbit for 60 years, the father of Frank (Rene') Nesbit, of Norcross and Amanda (Roger) Olmsted, of Conyers, the grandfather of Trey (Jessie) Olmsted, Philip Olmsted, Christi (Toby) Whiting, Tricia Olmsted and Avery Nesbit and the great-grandfather of June Collett, Jaren Dana, Brenton Whiting, Evalyn Jane Olmsted and Daniel Nolan Olmsted. This obituary was written by Nolan except for some of the last-minute details.
Nolan was a 1959 graduate of Newton County High, a 1963 engineering graduate of Colorado School of Mines, and a 1972 MBA graduate of Georgia State University. Lillie joined the family in 1961 and they lived in the west working in oil fields until moving back to Georgia in 1969. For the next ten years Nolan was a division engineer with Atlanta Gas Light Co. while Lillie became a CPA. Growing tired of corporate life Nolan quit engineering, bought a liquor store and went from 40 hour weeks to 60 hour weeks
In 1992 the business was sold enabling an early retirement. The first years of retirement were largely spent on the road in a pickup camper; two trips to Alaska and many trips to the Florida Keys. Nolan renewed his attention to deer hunting and his quest to find a rifle that could put all its bullets through the same hole at longer and longer ranges.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers please donate to either NRA Institute for Legislative Action www.donate.nraila.org/donate or your local Humane society.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.