Dawsonville, GA Frank P. Huber of Dawsonville, died Tuesday, July 27, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife Angie Huber; daughter, Traci Whitfield , her husband, Jason, and their children, Devin, Madyson and Jackson Frank Whitfield; daughter, Angela Forrest, her husband Brad and their children, Jacob, Chase Huber and Makenley; son, Justin Huber; brother, Dr. David Huber; niece, Sally Huber; cousins and many close and lifelong friends. Frank spent most of his life living in Lithonia, GA. He was a graduate of Lithonia High School, class of 1970. He later went to work for Nabisco where he delivered cookies all over metro Atlanta. Known to many as the "Cookie Man." After retirement you could find him in Dawsonville on his front porch, "in the Holler" as he called it drinking his morning coffee and bird watching. Frank loved the outdoors and enjoyed teaching his children to do the same while also teaching them to shoot and hunt. Family and friends were also important to him, they got him through the tough times and made his face light up. To know Frank was to love him and if you ever met him you knew you had a friend for life. Happy Birthday Week, you will ever be in our hearts. "Love you the more". A celebration of life will be held 2 o'clock, Sunday August 8, in the chapel of Henry Funeral Home, Lithonia, GA

