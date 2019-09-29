Conyers
Frank Robinson, Jr.
Mr. Elmer Franklin Frankie' Robinson, Jr., age 73 of Milstead/Conyers, died Monday, September 23, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer Franklin and Helen Katherine Robinson, Sr. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Donie Ann Robinson; son, Rik Robinson; daughters and sons-in-law, Tracy and Charles McCullough, Cristina Coone Tosky and Steve Tosky, Vera Ann Rushing Griggs and David Griggs; grandchildren, C.J. Griggs, Ashley Tosky, Lauren Tosky, Steven Tosky, Conor McCullough, Reilly McCullough; and brother, Barry K. Robinson. Mr. Robinson graduated from Rockdale County High School and retired from BellSouth after 25 years of service. One of his biggest loves was music and he spent many years in the radio business, as well as, a musician playing the guitar and piano. He was the first person to receive the John Philip Sousa Award at Rockdale High School. Frank was also a journalist and wrote for the Olde Town Conyers paper in 1984 and 1985 and drew political cartoons for the Rockdale Citizen. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 2 p.m. with Charles McCullough officiating; family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
