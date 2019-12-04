Eatonton
Franklin D. Feagin
Franklin Dee Feagin of Eatonton, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. He grew up in Lithonia, Georgia and graduated from Lithonia High School, class of 1953. A popular couple, he was married to Monteen Miller Feagin and they celebrated 62 years of marriage before her death in 2015. Frank served his country honorably in the United States Navy and retired from Western Electric/AT&T. He enjoyed living on Lake Oconee, following the Georgia Bulldogs and attending his grandsons' sporting events. Frank is survived by his daughters, Mandi Bonner and her husband, Don, of Eatonton, and Susan Peaden and her husband, Doug, of Argyle, Texas; grandchildren, Lanier Bonner and his wife, Sydney, Miller Peaden, and Mitchell Peaden; three sisters; sister-in-law, Marcia McLarty and her husband, Charles; nieces and nephews. A funeral service was held 2:30 pm, Monday, December 2, in the chapel of the Georgia Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville, with Dr. Gil Watson officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made in his memory to Eatonton First United Methodist Church, 103 W Magnolia St., Eatonton, GA 31024
