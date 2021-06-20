Franklin Morgan Frank Epps

Conyers, GA Franklin Morgan Epps, age 68 of Conyers, died Friday, June 18, 2021. He was preceded by his parents, Kyle and Beulah Epps. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Kevin Anderson; son, Steven Epps; brother, Kyle Edward Epps, Jr.; nephews, Kyle Epps, III (Jennifer), David Epps, Jason Epps (Roanne). Frank was a teacher, musician, guitarist and a lover of animals. He enjoyed watching shows about history, paranormal activity and Bigfoot. A celebration of life will be Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home for friends and family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Girls Rock Camp Atlanta https://www.girlsrockcampatl.org/donate. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

