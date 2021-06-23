Conyers, GA Frankye Marie Hankins, of Conyers, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2021 surrounded by her loved ones. Frankye was born in Knoxville, Tennessee to Louis and Myrtle (Lola) Palmer on April 28,1940. Frankye enjoyed a long career as a Registered Nurse at DeKalb Medical Center. After a long career, she developed a love for oil painting and participated in many classes and artist groups. Frankye was also a dedicated member of Rockdale Baptist Church and loved attending Bible studies and Ladies Group functions.
Frankye was married to Robert Hankins on June 14, 1959. They had two children, four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Frankye enjoyed time spent with her family and traveled back to Knoxville frequently to visit family there. Frankye's home and her gardens were always her pride and joy. She could frequently be found working in her yard or redecorating her home.
She is predeceased by her husband Robert Hankins, Sr; her daughter, Michelle Carter; her sister, Vanna Whitton and husband Joe; and her sister, Donna Routson. She leaves behind her son, Robert Hankins, Jr. and his wife Wendy; her four grandchildren, Michael Hankins and his wife Kim; Brandie Palmer and her husband Austen; Daniel Carter; Justin Carter and his fiancé Kaylynn White. She has four great grandchildren, Abagail Hankins, Casey Bradford, Logan Hankins and Kennedy Palmer. Frankye also leaves behind her sister, Gail Jones and husband Don; her brother, Jeff Palmer; brother-in-law, Tom Routson along with several nieces and a nephew.
A celebration of life will be held at Rockdale Baptist Church on July 9, 2021 at 1:00 in the afternoon. Family will receive visitors in the church annex after the service. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, TE Davis Funeral Services, 2157 East Street, SE, Covington, GA 30014.
As of April 8, 2021, Governor Brian Kemp has lifted the restrictions for large gatherings and other recommendations throughout Georgia. However, we ask that you still be respectful of the family and others during this time. If you are sick, not feeling well, or have any symptoms of COVID 19, please do not attend the service or services. If you feel the need to wear a mask, please do so.
