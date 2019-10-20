Monticello
Fred Kirchner
Fred Kirchner of Monticello, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019, at the age of 74. From 1964-1968, Mr. Kirchner proudly served his country, in the United States Navy, during the Vietnam War. He was a resident of Monticello, since 1975, and was a member of Monticello United Methodist Church. Mr. Kirchner was a dedicated employee with AT&T for 51 years before retiring. He enjoyed being outdoors whether it was cycling, spending time at the gun range, hiking or deer hunting. Mr. Kirchner was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Violet Kirchner; brother, Stan Kirchner.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Shelley Kirchner; grandchildren, Serah Kirchner, Nathanial Z. Kirchner; great-grandchildren, Carter and Ayden.
A Graveside Service for Mr. Kirchner was held Friday, October 18, 2019, 1:00 P.M., in Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road, in Covington.
