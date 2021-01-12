Conyers, GA Gary A. Bouland, of Conyers, Georgia, died on January 5, 2021. He was born on January 6, 1940 in Ft. Sill, Oklahoma to Harley Muriel and Alice Felton Bouland, both of whom preceded him in death, along with his sister Patsy. He served in the US Navy Reserve from 1957 to 1963, with Active Duty from 1958 to 1960. In 1962, he and Jane married. The couple moved to Georgia in 1967 and settled in Conyers in 1973, where they raised their family. Gary had a long career as a Safety Engineer. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Pius X Catholic Church and volunteered for Meals on Wheels at Conyers First United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife, Jane; son and daughter-in-law, Ken and Lisa Bouland and their sons Josh, Jared and Ben; daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Lewis Newmark; daughter Connie Bouland and her son Ryan; brother, Jim Bouland; and sister Judy Coffin. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Knights of Columbus, The Monastery of the Holy Spirit, Walk of Heroes Veterans War Memorial or Meals on Wheels c/o Conyers First United Methodist Church. Services will be planned at a later date.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
$650
COVINGTON, 30014 APARTMENT FOR RENT (Singles Only) Alcovy…
Shine in Special Education at GCPS! Georgia's largest and…
NEWTON, 30014 FURNISHED ROOM FOR RENT Private bath & …
-
LongtimeRez said:
What happened to street names on Rockdale blotter? Newton blotter has them and we need to know what neighborhoods to stay out of too.
-
LongtimeRez said:
If you don't wont to buy a pass or like some of us cannot afford to they have passes at the library you can check out.
Latest News
- The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
- California hospital fined over $40,000 after Santa Clara County says it delayed reporting Covid-19 outbreak
- Here's why we can have some hope about the Covid pandemic
- Sharife Cooper helps Auburn race past Georgia
- Saints and Bucs battle for NFC title game berth
Most Popular
Articles
- The polar vortex may be on its way
- Rockdale County Sheriff's Office mourning death of Sgt. Willie Williams Jr.
- Miami medical examiners investigate death of doctor who got coronavirus vaccine
- Remembering a hero: First aircraft carrier named after Black WWII sailor
- Rockdale County Jail Blotter
- Georgia U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler changes mind, supports certification of Biden victory
- Newton County Jail Blotter (copy)
- Conyers memorializing portion of Milstead Avenue as 'Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Avenue'
- Pornhub removes a majority of its videos after investigation reveals child abuse
- Georgia General Assembly kicks off 2021 session
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Will you watch the presidential inauguration on January 20?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.