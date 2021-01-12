Conyers, GA Gary A. Bouland, of Conyers, Georgia, died on January 5, 2021. He was born on January 6, 1940 in Ft. Sill, Oklahoma to Harley Muriel and Alice Felton Bouland, both of whom preceded him in death, along with his sister Patsy. He served in the US Navy Reserve from 1957 to 1963, with Active Duty from 1958 to 1960. In 1962, he and Jane married. The couple moved to Georgia in 1967 and settled in Conyers in 1973, where they raised their family. Gary had a long career as a Safety Engineer. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Pius X Catholic Church and volunteered for Meals on Wheels at Conyers First United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife, Jane; son and daughter-in-law, Ken and Lisa Bouland and their sons Josh, Jared and Ben; daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Lewis Newmark; daughter Connie Bouland and her son Ryan; brother, Jim Bouland; and sister Judy Coffin. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Knights of Columbus, The Monastery of the Holy Spirit, Walk of Heroes Veterans War Memorial or Meals on Wheels c/o Conyers First United Methodist Church. Services will be planned at a later date.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.