Oxford



Gary Moon



Mr. Gary D. Moon passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 with his family by his side. He is preceded in death by his parents Jack and Evelyn Moon, as well as other aunt's, uncle's, cousins and friends. He is survived by his two sons Roger and Jack Moon, daughter in laws Amy and Misty Moon, grandchildren Kierstie Moon, Alyssa and Nathaniel Hines,(great grandaughter) Kinlee Moon, Issac and Christina Moon, Ava Moon, and Lila Moon, as well as several cousins and friends. Mr. Moon loved his family with everything in him and they loved him unconditionally in return. Due to the current circumstances in the world at this time, a ceremony will not be held. Mr. Moon will be greatly missed but those that love him will carry on his memory. Condolences may be made at www.peachtreecremation.com .Arrangements by Peachtree Cremation