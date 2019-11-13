Lilburn, GA
Gayle Hinesley-Pringle
Gayle Hinesley-Pringle, age 51 of Lilburn, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Snellville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Melwood Cemetery in Stone Mountain. Gayle worked for CIBA Vision for over 23 years. She was preceded in death by her father, John Wesley Hinesley, Sr., and her sisters, Sandra Jenkins & Wanda London. Gayle is survived by her husband, Larry Pringle; daughter, Megan Hinesley-Pringle of Lilburn; mother, Jeannette Hinesley of Lilburn; brother, John Wesley Hinesley, Jr. of Loganville; sister, Tracy Swain of Loganville; numerous nieces, nephews, and fur babies. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 2246 Wisteria Drive, Snellville, GA 30078. 770-979-5010. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
