Covington, GA Gene Nasworthy, Sr., of Covington, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020, at the age of 77. As a proud soldier in the United States Army, Mr. Nasworthy was disciplined with a strong work ethic, dedication, and loyalty. Testimony of those strengths was evident in his long career with Golden State Foods, where he worked for 40 years, and the way he tirelessly provided for his family. Mr. Nasworthy drew people in with his playful personality and his whip-smart sense of humor. In his free time, he liked to hunt and fish, make memories with his loved ones, and hang out with his dog, Chase Christian Nasworthy. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Nasworthy; mother, Willie Clyde Loyless; father, James Harvey Hearn; as well as grandparents, Willie and Hoke Hutchinson.

Mr. Nasworthy will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, Christy Nasworthy, Deborah Edwards; son, Gene Nasworthy, Jr.; grandchildren, Xander Nasworthy, Conner Nasworthy, Rebecca Walker, Mikey Edwards, Tonya Brashear; great-grandchildren, Tyler Walker, Seth Walker, Hayden Walker, Daisy Walker, Dakota Walker, Kas Brashear, Tori Edwards, Tra Edwards, Trenton Edwards, Charlotte Edwards, Michaela Edwards; sisters, Pat Morris, Diane Catchings, Shirley Shaw, Jawana Powlas, Sharon Weldon, Mary Kay Sharpe, Joyce Hearn, Judy Tippitt; brothers, Grady Loyless, Stanley Hearn; and several nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service for Mr. Nasworthy will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020, 11:00 A.M., at Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road, in Covington with Pastor Justin Adams officiating. Friends may visit with his family at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, Wednesday, September 2, from 6:00 - 9:00 PM.

CDC guidelines recommend social distancing (6 feet apart) and wearing of masks while in public. Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home requests that you observe these recommendations while in our funeral home attending visitations and/or services. In addition, gatherings are limited to 50 persons or less in our facility at one time. Please honor these restrictions for the safety of the family, yourself, and our staff.

