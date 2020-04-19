Covington

Gene Sockwell
Gene Sockwell of Covington, GA passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at his residence at the age of 72. Gene was born to the late Susie Marie Felton Johnson and Lunnie Ree Sockwell on September 15, 1947 in Rockdale County, GA. He graduated from Rockdale County High School in 1964. Upon graduation, he immediately enlisted in the United States Army. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked as a mechanic and dump truck driver for Southern Paving Company in Lithonia, GA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Ree Sockwell, his brother, Lunnie Roscoe Sockwell, and his four sisters, Betty Sockwell Bell, Linda McGilton, Joanne Sockwell Johnson and Sylvia Reid. Gene is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Shelly Sockwell of Franklin, GA; his granddaughters, Josie Sockwell of King, NC, Anna Kirkpatrick Pearce of LaGrange, GA and Jessica Kirkpatrick of Franklin, GA. Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date by his family. If you would like to honor Gene's memory, you may make a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.Arrangements by Peachtree Cremation
To plant a tree in memory of Gene Sockwell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

