Conyers, GA George Marvin Turner, age 80 of Conyers, died Saturday, September 12, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Minnie Turner; wife, Sunny Diane Turner. He survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Matthew Ward, son, Rusty D. Turner; grandson, Adam M. Ward; brother, Joseph L. Turner. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Service information
2:00PM-4:00PM
699 American Legion Rd NE
Conyers, GA 30012
6:00PM-8:00PM
699 American Legion Road
Conyers, GA 30012
1:00PM
677 American Legion Rd.
Conyers, GA 30012
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
citizenNewton said:He said it. Newton county is better off with Ezell Brown. Sheriff Brown is much more qualified or the job. The difference between these two ca…
Latest News
- The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- Google Doodle honors civil rights activist who fought school segregation in California in the 1940s
- Hong Kong was once a safe haven from China. Now activists are fleeing the city by boat to Taiwan
- Eric Reid calls NFL's use of Colin Kaepernick in video 'diabolical'
- Braves' Touki Toussaint, Luke Jackson hammered as slumping Orioles break out in 14-1 win
Most Popular
Articles
- Three suspects dead following chase with Newton County deputies
- Rockdale firefighters working to wrap up BioLab cleanup
- Georgia State Patrol investigating crash and deaths after pursuit by Newton County Sheriff's deputy
- Ken Malcom: Time is right for campaign for sheriff
- Rockdale names school-level Teachers of the Year
- Rockdale grad Grady Jarrett, Academy Sports surprise Denise Richardson, Falcons star's eighth-grade teacher
- Rockdale Board of Education approves contract extension for Supt. Terry Oatts
- Sheriff Brown: 'My work speaks for itself'
- Alabama murder suspect arrested in Rockdale County
- Fire breaks out at two Newton homes over Labor Day weekend
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
Stay Informed
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Business Newsletter
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Coronavirus outbreak updates
Get the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak delivered to your inbox daily.
Local Weather
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather affecting Rockdale and Newton Counties.
Most popular posts on RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com
Get the most popular posts on RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
News Alerts
Get news alerts and breaking news stories from the Rockdale Citizen and Newton Citizen delivered to your email.
Newton Local Newsletter
Get headlines from the Newton Citizen delivered daily to your email inbox.
Newton Sports Newsletter
Daily sports headlines from Newton Citizen.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Rockdale and Newton Eats
Sign up for Rockdale and Newton Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Rockdale and Newton Counties sprinkled with recipes.
Rockdale Local Newsletter
Get headlines from the Rockdale Citizen delivered daily to your email inbox.
Rockdale Sports Newsletter
Get daily sports headlines from the Rockdale Citizen delivered to your email inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.