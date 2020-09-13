Conyers, GA George Marvin Turner, age 80 of Conyers, died Saturday, September 12, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Minnie Turner; wife, Sunny Diane Turner. He survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Matthew Ward, son, Rusty D. Turner; grandson, Adam M. Ward; brother, Joseph L. Turner. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

Service information

Sep 17
Visitation
Thursday, September 17, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
Scot Ward Funeral Services
699 American Legion Rd NE
Conyers, GA 30012
Sep 17
Visitation
Thursday, September 17, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Scot Ward Funeral Services at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens
699 American Legion Road
Conyers, GA 30012
Sep 18
Service
Friday, September 18, 2020
1:00PM
Green Meadow Memorial Gardens
677 American Legion Rd.
Conyers, GA 30012
