Georgette Izen

Oxford, GA After a lengthy illness, Georgette Izen died Monday, March 28, 2022. Georgette was born and raised in Binghamton, New York. She was the daughter of George and Margaret Izen. She was a graduate of the State University of New York and earned a Master's Degree at Ohio State University. In the early 1980's she moved to Oxford, Georgia and began her career with the Newton County Schools. She served at Ficquett Elementary School as an Assistant Principal and at Newton High School as a teacher, an Assistant Principal and the Associate Principal. She completed her career as the Director of Curriculum and Instruction for the Newton County School System. The quality of her work in public education was recognized by the National Association of Secondary School Principals with their selection of Georgette Izen as the Assistant Principal of the Year for The State of Georgia 1991-1992. Georgette is survived by her husband Mark McKercher and her children Lou and Sarah. Also surviving are her brother Joseph Izen, sister-in-law Christine Izen and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Newton Education Foundation, P. O. Box 1586, Covington, Georgia 30015. Condolences may be sent to www.wheelerfuneralhome.com.

