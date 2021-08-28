Covington, GA Geraldine "Deany" Middlebrooks, a lifelong Covington resident, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021, at the age of 81. Mrs. Middlebrooks worked and retired from CR Bard. She enjoyed cooking as was well known for her fried chicken, french fries, and biscuits to name a few. Mrs. Middlebrooks loved to dance. She had a big heart for her family and adored her son and grandchildren. Mrs. Middlebrooks was preceded by her loving husband of 30 years, Arthur R. Middlebrooks; parents, Alice and Press Daniel, sister, Betty Brown; and brother, Jack Daniel.
Mrs. Middlebrooks is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Tony & Edie Middlebrooks; grandchildren, Andrew & Brynn Middlebrooks, Ayden Middlebrooks; great-granddaughter, Lyla; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service for Mrs. Middlebrooks will be held Friday, September 3, 2021, 11:00 A.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Brady Howard officiating, and interment following in Lawnwood Memorial Park. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the funeral home one hour prior to her service from 10:00 - 11:00 A.M.
