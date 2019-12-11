Conyers, GA
Gertrude Bylsma VanderHorst
Gertrude Bylsma VanderHorst, of Conyers, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 101 years of age. Mrs. VanderHorst, a longtime member of Salem United Methodist Church, was deeply rooted in her faith and read scripture daily as part of her walk with the Lord. As a caring and supportive member of her community, she would oftentimes make a delicious casserole for anyone in need, and for 11 years, she volunteered at Newton General Hospital. Mrs. VanderHorst will be fondly remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, William J. VanderHorst; parents, Gerrit and Johanna Bylsma; and brother, John R. Bylsma.
Mrs. VanderHorst is survived by her sons, William L. VanderHorst, Paul J. VanderHorst; eight grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Service for Mrs. VanderHorst will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, 2:00 P.M.,
at Salem United Methodist Church, 3962 Salem Road, in Covington, with Pastor Dan Dixon officiating. Interment will follow in Hillandale Memorial Gardens, 6201 Hillandale Drive, in Lithonia. Friends may attend the viewing and visit with the family at Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, Friday, December 13, from 6:008:00 P.M. Flowers are accepted, or memorial donations may be made to: Salem United Methodist Church, or the Shepherd Center, 2090 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.
Gertrude Bylsma VanderHorst, of Conyers, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 101 years of age. Mrs. VanderHorst, a longtime member of Salem United Methodist Church, was deeply rooted in her faith and read scripture daily as part of her walk with the Lord. As a caring and supportive member of her community, she would oftentimes make a delicious casserole for anyone in need, and for 11 years, she volunteered at Newton General Hospital. Mrs. VanderHorst will be fondly remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, William J. VanderHorst; parents, Gerrit and Johanna Bylsma; and brother, John R. Bylsma.
Mrs. VanderHorst is survived by her sons, William L. VanderHorst, Paul J. VanderHorst; eight grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Service for Mrs. VanderHorst will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, 2:00 P.M.,
at Salem United Methodist Church, 3962 Salem Road, in Covington, with Pastor Dan Dixon officiating. Interment will follow in Hillandale Memorial Gardens, 6201 Hillandale Drive, in Lithonia. Friends may attend the viewing and visit with the family at Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, Friday, December 13, from 6:008:00 P.M. Flowers are accepted, or memorial donations may be made to: Salem United Methodist Church, or the Shepherd Center, 2090 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.
To send flowers to the family of Gertrude VanderHorst, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.