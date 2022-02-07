Tucker, GA Gladys Walker Harper Stapp passed away peacefully on February 5, 2022. She was 90 years old. Gladys was born June 7, 1931 in Wilmington, North Carolina. She married her first love, Robert B. Harper in May of 1951 and they had three children. After Robert's untimely death in 1968, she was blessed to find love a second time when she met James L. Stapp in 1983. They married in May of that same year and were married for almost 38 years before James' passing in January 2021. Gladys held several jobs including positions at Mobile Chemical Company, Mill Street Elementary School, and John Harland & Co. Because of her love of children, her most rewarding job was her most recent in which she managed the nursery at Grace Baptist Church in Conyers. After her retirement, she continued to provide childcare in her home and to love on children. Gladys and James loved traveling with their RV around the southeast and especially to bluegrass music festivals. One of Gladys' fondest memories was the 7-week trip they took in their RV to Fairbanks, Alaska. She also loved gardening and working in her yard. When her yard was in full bloom in the spring, it was not uncommon to have strangers stop by to admire the beautiful flowering trees, shrubs and perennials. In addition to Robert Harper and James Stapp, Gladys was predeceased by one sister, three brothers, and her granddaughter, Lori Hahn. She is survived by three children: Robin Harper Brooks (Dexter), of Marietta, GA; Bonnie Harper Hahn (Mark), of Tucker, GA; Barry Harper (Shay), of Rising Fawn, GA; three stepchildren: Gary Stapp (Loree), of Newnan, GA; Wanda Rutland (Tim), of Fort Myers, FL; and Carla Frenell (Mark), of Covington, GA; as well as grandchildren Scott McCormick, Matthew Hahn, David Hahn, Craig Harper, Carrie Harper McNeil, Christopher Harper, David Stapp, Lisa Carcamo, Dallas Cabrera, Jenny Boone, Mindy Ellison; and many great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, 2157 East St., S.E., Covington, GA. Burial will be private for immediate family at Shiloh Baptist Church in Newborn, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gladys' memory to Gethsemene Baptist Church, 1066 Honey Creek Road, Conyers, GA 30013.
