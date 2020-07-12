Glenda Gail Adams, age 69 of Conyers, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Annie and Don Nichols. She is survived by her son, Keith Adams; daughter and son-in-law, Calley and Jason Joyner; fiance, Chuck Feaselman; brother, Raymond Nichols; sisters, Martha Jones and Barbara Jane Hawkins; grandchildren, Jacob Joyner, Jena Joyner, Emiliano Joyner, Francisco Joyner, Samuel Adams, Amanda Adams, Daniel Adams; great-grandchildren, Braeydn. Kaelyn, Xavean, Charlotte and Lincoln; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Pastor Michael A. Patterson officiating; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday, July 10, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

