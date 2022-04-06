Glenda Lee Chandler Reynolds

Loganville, GA Glenda Lee Reynolds, age 70 of Loganville, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Edna Chandler; and sister, Sue Costley. She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Timothy E. Reynolds of Loganville, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Tony and Luba McRee of Winder, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Christie McRee and Donny Rowley of Acworth, GA; grandchildren, Alexis McRee, Lincoln Rowley, Greyson Rowley; brothers and sisters-in-law; Larry and Adeline Chandler, CC and Judy Chandler, Jeff and Donna Chandler. She worked in the real estate industry since 1994 and loved taking care of her family, especially her grandchildren. Glenda attended Walnut Grove UMC. The beach was one of her favorite places. Funeral services will be held April 11, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Memorial Gardens with Pastor Steve Ring officiating; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Monday, April 11, 2022 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

