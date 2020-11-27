Jacksonville, FL Glenda 'Sue' McElroy, age 67 of Jacksonville, FL died Monday, November 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Oglesby Baker. She is survived by her sons, Sean McElroy, Jonathan McElroy; father and his wife, Johnny and Bonnie Burns; grandchildren, Brock, Braden, Stephen; sisters, Linda Smallwood Trentham, Kathy Burns; brothers and sisters-in-law, Alan and Cindy Burns, Darrell and Michelle Burns; as well as many nieces and nephews. Sue was a lovely lady of Baptist faith. Funeral services were held Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Alan Burns officiating; interment followed at 2 p.m. at New Hope Cemetery in Dallas, GA. The family received friends from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

