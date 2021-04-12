Conyers, GA Glenn A. Atkins, age 85, of Conyers, died on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Born on July 14, 1935 to now deceased parents, Sam and Naomi Atkins in Long Island, Alabama. Glenn was married to his wife, Ada Atkins for 36 years. He had two daughters, Lisa Rankin (K.C.), Kim Newberry (Tom); stepchildren, Melissa Ross Price (John), Donald Lee Ross (Martu); grandchildren, Karah, Ian, Heather, Edgar, Katie, Kelsey; great-grandchildren, Scarlet, Ford; siblings, Virginia Atkins, Bruce Atkins, Bill Atkins (deceased), Betty Ruth Atkins (deceased); many nieces and nephews and a special aunt, Lula. Glenn worked for Norfolk Southern Railroad. He was a supervisor for Passenger Operations and special equipment. In 1990 he took an early retirement and went back to Norfolk Southern as a private contractor for 15 years. Glenn was an avid golfer until his health declined. Memorial Service will be held at St. Pius Catholic Church on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 10:30 AM with Father Juan Areiza officiating; A Celebration will be held at Honey Creek Country Club after the Memorial Service. In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so, may make a donation to the American Kidney Foundation in memory of Glenn Atkins. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
