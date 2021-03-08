Conyers, GA Gloria Ann Aiken, of Conyers, passed away March 8, 2021, at the age of 93. She was a devoted wife and mother, spending her days caring for her home. She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Harry Lee Aiken; daughter, Wanda Lee Pugh; son, Randy Ray Aiken; and parents, George and Viola Hardwick.

Her memory will be cherished by her sons, Jack D. Aiken, and Robert W. Aiken; grandchildren, Jay, Jennifer, Steve, Lori, Bill, Heather, Hunter, Davis, Lily; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service for Gloria will be held at Honey Creek Woodlands, 2625 GA-212, Conyers, Georgia.

To plant a tree in memory of Gloria Ann Aiken as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

