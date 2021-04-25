Social Circle, GA Gloria Charlotte (Johnson) Hodges of Social Circle passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Piedmont Walton Hospital. She was 77 years of age. Born in Jackson, GA to the late Marvin Lee and Emma Sue (Bankston) Johnson, Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Larry Gene Hodges, and brother, Howard Johnson.
She loved to travel, going on cruises and to the beach. Her favorite times were spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A dedicated employee, Gloria retired from Lithonia Lighting after 40 years of service. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt and friend to many. She will be dearly missed.
Her memory will be cherished by her children Deanne Bowen of Social Circle, and Reggie Hodges of Newport News, VA; grandchildren, Danae Walter, Emma Bowen, Sophia Hodges and Luke Hodges; great grandchildren, Bradley Davis, Addisyn Bowen and Maeson Fox; sisters, Donna Moon of Covington and Joyce Moncreif (Skeeter Hall) of Monticello.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Wheeler Funeral and Cremation Services with Mr. Rudy Mangram officiating. Interment will follow immediately after at Lawnwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Wednesday, April 28, 20201 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. The service will be livestreamed through the link below
Our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State's COVID guidelines. We ask all guests and family members attending services to please wear a mask and practice social distancing for the safety of the staff and family. Those who are unable to attend we understand and appreciate your thoughts and prayers. Condolences may be sent to www.wheelerfuneralhome.com.
