Oxford
Gloria Crawford
Gloria Ann Crawford, age 84 of Oxford, died Sunday, November 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Crawford; parents, Howard and Runell Bradford. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Siders, Dale Crane; son, Shannon Brown; granddaughters, Ann Rivers, Donna Samples; grandson, Jody Siders, and 8 great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Pastor Doug Craver officiating; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
