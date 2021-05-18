Covington, GA Gloria Holifield Colbert, of Covington, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at the age of 75. Born and raised in Covington, she was the co-owner of C&C Printing, with her husband, Harry (Len) Colbert who she was married to for 53 years. She was also an employee of AT&T where she retired after a dedicated 31 years of service. Mrs. Colbert Was strong willed and very independent. She enjoyed being outside with her fur baby, Sudie, and loved listening to music and dancing along to it. Mrs. Colbert was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Len Colbert; daughter, Wendy Lynn McKinley; parents, Ide Aaron Holifield and Sara Johnston Stewart; brother, Larry Ide Holifield.
Those left to cherish her memory are her fiancé, Tex Evans; grandson, Vance Coleman Bevil; brother-in-law, Phillip Colbert and wife, Debra; as well as many nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
A Graveside Service for Mrs. Colbert will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021, 10:00 A.M. at Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Norman Cox officiating.
