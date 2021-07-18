Conyers, GA Gloria Jane (Skinner) Underwood, 83, of Conyers, passed away peacefully at her home, Sunday, July 18, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born in Conyers, GA to the late Hubert Alvin and Junie (Gattis) Skinner. Gloria was a devoted wife, mother, Nannie, Big Nannie, daughter, sister, aunt and friend to many. She was a member of Rock Chapel Church in Lithonia. Her hobbies included flower gardening, vegetable gardening, bird watching, collecting birds, shopping, camping and traveling to the mountains and especially to the beach. Gloria loved listening to Gospel music, watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Marion Franklin Underwood; her parents, Hubert and Junie Skinner; 4 brothers, Stanley Skinner, Benny Joe Skinner, Douglas Skinner, Wayne Skinner; and sister, Pamela Woodall.
Survivors include her son, Phillip Underwood of Conyers; grandchildren, Joshua and Vanessa Underwood of Conyers, Tasha and Trey Williams of Social Circle, Matthew Underwood and Christina DeLeon of Conyers; grandchildren through marriage, Elesbaan Coronel, Mitzi Coronel, Jairo Coronel and Noel Coronel; great grandchildren, Amairany, Aiden, Shyann, Elijah, Betsy, Than, Jason, Johana, and Azalea; siblings, Wesley and Nancy Skinner of Conyers, Daniel Skinner of Conyers, Wade and Theresa Skinner of St. Petersburg, FL, Margie and Randy Peppers of AL, Donnaree and James Rutledge of Loganville, and Sheryl and Leon Chandler of Jasper County; 24 nieces, nephews and cousins; and family members, Lupe and Maria Coronel.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 2pm in the Chapel of Wheeler Funeral and Cremation Services with Pastor Michael Dickens officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm until 2pm. Guests may send condolences to www.wheelerfuneralhome.com. Wheeler Funeral and Cremation Services, 11405 Brown Bridge Rd, Covington, GA (770) 786-7111
