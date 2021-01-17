Conyers, GA Gloria 'Laverne' Dykes, age 88 of Conyers, died Friday, January 15, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Cleo Anglin, ex-husband, David Lamar Dykes and sister, Elizabeth Anglin. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Leslie and Leland Alliston, Tonya and Scott Simpkins; grandchildren, Kylie and fiance' Allan, Shelly and Shayna Alliston, Sallie, A.J., David, sister, Betty Moseley; several nieces and nephews. Laverne was a devoted mother and grandmother and loved to be around her family. Her family was her life. Laverne was an avid Elvis fan, a talented artist and a fabulous cook; and was well known for her annual New Year's Day meal that she would serve to her family and friends. Laverne had a special bond with her sister, Betty Moseley, as they spent many hours together painting, playing cards and traveling to many destinations around the world. Laverne will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, uplifting attitude and the genuine love that she gave to others. She was a lifelong Christian and a member of the First Baptist Church in Stockbridge, Georgia. Graveside Services will be held Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens with Pastor Emmanuel Ofori-Atta officiating; the family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, we are committed to taking care of our customers and their guests that we serve. In following Rockdale County Ordinances we ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services inside our facility to please bring and wear a mask while in the building, and to practice social distancing. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most a…
Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most a…
-
LongtimeRez said:Hope grandma doesn't get covid, don't see anyone wearing masks or social distancing. Isn't Covington one of the worst spots in the state for c…
-
LongtimeRez said:
What happened to street names on Rockdale blotter? Newton blotter has them and we need to know what neighborhoods to stay out of too.
Latest News
- K.D. Johnson gives Georgia men's basketball much-needed lift heading into Kentucky game
- The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
- Trump is handing Biden a more dangerous world. There's only so much the new president can undo
- De'Andre Hunter helps Hawks knock off Wolves
- China and WHO acted too slowly to contain Covid-19, says independent panel
Most Popular
Articles
- Boil water advisory in effect for south Rockdale
- Rockdale County Sheriff's Office mourning death of Sgt. Willie Williams Jr.
- Parler's website is back online with a brief message to 'lovers and haters'
- Ice skating rink at Legion Field in Covington enjoyed by residents and visitors
- Brian Frix promoted to Conyers Director of Public Works and Transportation; Brad Sutton named Chief of Operations
- Newton County Jail Blotter
- Remembering a hero: First aircraft carrier named after Black WWII sailor
- Conyers memorializing portion of Milstead Avenue as 'Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Avenue'
- Rockdale Department of Transportation seeks feedback from the community about proposed Courtesy Parkway Extension
- Conyers-Rockdale Economic Development Council appoints Sherri Washington as vice chair
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Will you watch the presidential inauguration on January 20?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.