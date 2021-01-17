Gloria Laverne Dykes

Conyers, GA Gloria 'Laverne' Dykes, age 88 of Conyers, died Friday, January 15, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Cleo Anglin, ex-husband, David Lamar Dykes and sister, Elizabeth Anglin. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Leslie and Leland Alliston, Tonya and Scott Simpkins; grandchildren, Kylie and fiance' Allan, Shelly and Shayna Alliston, Sallie, A.J., David, sister, Betty Moseley; several nieces and nephews. Laverne was a devoted mother and grandmother and loved to be around her family. Her family was her life. Laverne was an avid Elvis fan, a talented artist and a fabulous cook; and was well known for her annual New Year's Day meal that she would serve to her family and friends. Laverne had a special bond with her sister, Betty Moseley, as they spent many hours together painting, playing cards and traveling to many destinations around the world. Laverne will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, uplifting attitude and the genuine love that she gave to others. She was a lifelong Christian and a member of the First Baptist Church in Stockbridge, Georgia. Graveside Services will be held Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens with Pastor Emmanuel Ofori-Atta officiating; the family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, we are committed to taking care of our customers and their guests that we serve. In following Rockdale County Ordinances we ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services inside our facility to please bring and wear a mask while in the building, and to practice social distancing. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

