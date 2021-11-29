Gloria Puckett

Demorest, GA Gloria Florence Puckett, age 80 of Demorest, formerly of Conyers, died Monday, November 29, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Gordon Puckett; parents, Roy and Bertha Jones; and brother, Roy Thaxton Jones. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Rennie and Kevin Bell; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Tiffany Puckett; grandchildren, Rhett, Lance, Lindsey, Jamie; and great-grandchildren, Jones, Garner Mae, Max. Mrs. Puckett was a member of First Baptist Church of Conyers and retired from General Motors. She enjoyed nature and flower gardening but loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, December 3, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Pastor Wendy Jones officiating; family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Gloria to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
