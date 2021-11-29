Gloria Puckett

Demorest, GA Gloria Florence Puckett, age 80 of Demorest, formerly of Conyers, died Monday, November 29, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Gordon Puckett; parents, Roy and Bertha Jones; and brother, Roy Thaxton Jones. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Rennie and Kevin Bell; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Tiffany Puckett; grandchildren, Rhett, Lance, Lindsey, Jamie; and great-grandchildren, Jones, Garner Mae, Max. Mrs. Puckett was a member of First Baptist Church of Conyers and retired from General Motors. She enjoyed nature and flower gardening but loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, December 3, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Pastor Wendy Jones officiating; family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Gloria to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Trending Videos