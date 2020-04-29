Gloria Smith
Covington
Gloria C. Smith (Cooper)
Gloria C. Smith age 62, of Covington passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Piedmont Newton Hospital. She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Jefferson and Mary Alice Coffer Cooper, brother, Jackie Leon Cooper. Gloria enjoyed gardening, cooking, spending time on Facebook, traveling to the mountains, the beach and going to the casinos. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, granny, sister, aunt and friend to many. Gloria enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed. Gloria is survived by her husband of 44 years, Aaron L. Smith; children and their spouses, Charlena Ann and Ashley Raines, III, Tara D. and Michelle Smith, and Matthew L. Smith, all of Covington; two grandchildren, Ashley Raines, IV and Mina Raines both of Covington; sister, Linda Elumbaugh of Covington; brother and sister-in-law, Johnny and Phyllis Cooper of Conyers; several nieces, nephews and cousins. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Guests may sign the online register at www.wheelerfunreralhome.com
In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice.
To plant a tree in memory of Gloria Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.