Gordon Hall

Conyers, GA Gordon Clark Hall, Sr., age 83 of Conyers, died Wednesday, December 8, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Doris Hall, Jr.; brothers, George Hall, Gary Hall, Greg Hall, Gene Hall, Geoff Hall, Gerry Hall; and sister, Dee Lubner. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Louise Hall; sons and daughters-in-law, Don and Natasha Hall, Todd and Jenna Hall, Gordon and Julie Hall, Jr.; and daughter, Stacey Lynne Hall. Mr. Hall was a member of Epiphany Lutheran Church and an insurance broker with Genworth. A Memorial Service was held Friday, December 17, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2375 Highway 20 SE, Conyers, GA 30013 with Rev. David Armstrong-Reiner officiating; family received friends from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the service at the Church. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
2375 Highway 20 SE
Conyers, GA 30013
11:00AM
2375 Highway 20 SE
Conyers, GA 30013
