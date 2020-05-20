Oxford
Grady Ray Townsend (Pop)
Grady Ray Townsend (Pop) of Oxford, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at the age of 89. A Marine, Mr. Townsend valiantly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War and was a faithful member of Heritage Hills Baptist Church. He was a hardworking, selfless man who served over 60 years in the Union where he was a master mechanic and business agent for the Local 926 International Operating Engineers in Atlanta. With years of mechanical knowledge, Mr. Townsend enjoyed fixing many different things for his family and friends such as cars, dirt bikes, and four wheelers. He had a love for gardening and took great pride in having some of the best homegrown tomatoes! In addition, Mr. Townsend liked dining in at restaurants, traveling to the mountains, and even tolerated going to the beach to be with his family. He was the gentle giant of the family and loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren selflessly. Mr. Townsend was preceded in death by his wife, Annelle Davis Townsend; parents, Jim and Trudie Townsend.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters and sons-in-law, Cathy and Larry Cheek, Gloria and Stephen Lee; grandchildren, Lan and Chelsea Moody, Garett and Kayleigh Moody, Amy and Kevin Wade, Dottie and Kevin Rowe; great-grandchildren, Ashton Wade, Lance Bennington, Landon Moody, Karleigh Rose Moody, Lochlan Moody, Emma Rowe, Madalyn Anne Moody; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service for Mr. Townsend was held Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 2:00 P.M., at Baldwin Memorial Gardens, 301 S. Wayne St., in Milledgeville, with Dr. Larry Cheek officiating.
