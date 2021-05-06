Grantland Conner Rice

Conyers, GA Grantland Conner Rice, age 86 of Conyers, died Friday, April 23, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Grace Rice; wife, Linda Rice. He is survived by his children and their spouses, John Michael Rice (Crystal), Melody Ann Baker (Mike), Allison Leigh Gentry (Joe); grandchildren, Gabrielle Rice, Carissa Rice. Grantland was married to his wife, Linda, for 57 wonderful years. He proudly served the United States Coast Guard. Mr. Rice enjoyed fishing, traveling and sports. He loved Gatlinburg, TN and his dogs. Mr. Rice worked with Cargill for 38 years. He was awarded the honor of being one of 'Cargill's Knights of the Round Table' on numerous occasions which indicated that he was one of the top twelve salesmen in the country for the year. Private graveside services were held. The family will receive friends and family from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM at the church with a Memorial Service following at Berean Baptist Church on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 12:00 PM with Pastor Steve Love officiating. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

