Covington, GA Guy Ronald "Ron" Barker was born in Atlanta, Ga on 2/25/1937 and went to be with his Lord and Savior on 12/10/2021. Ron grew up in Grant Park and attended Roosevelt High School in Atlanta.
He spent 28 years in the Navy. His first duty station was San Diego, where he attended a small SBC church, and he met a girl. He always told the story that when he saw her, he said was going to marry her, this was in 1960, on the 19th of this month Ron and Sharon would have been married 61 wonderful years. They lived in 4 different countries and together they visited over 15 countries. Everywhere he went he went, he was intentional about spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ. He retired in 1984 as a Senior Chief Radioman.
He loved to spend time with his "bride", his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, go to church, work crossword puzzles, eat on Wednesdays with his church buddies, and go for walks. He wouldn't want this to be about him, but he would want all to know that before you exit this life, the only thing that truly matters is having a saving relationship with Jesus Christ for He is the only way to heaven-this means intimately knowing him, not simply knowing facts about him.
Ron is preceded in death by his parents, Paul, and Nettie Barker, three older brothers, Gerald, Bobby, and Jimmy, a daughter, Donna Rudder, and a son Jay Barker. He is survived by his bride, Sharon; children, Rocky Barker (Gwen), Rick Barker (April), Karey Barker Johnson (Gary); grandchildren David Fuqua, Shane Fuqua, Josh Barker (Lori), Diana Barker (Dale), Mindi Barker (Brian), Jennie Martin (Chad), Ryan Hunt (Heather), Micah Johnson, and Emilee Johnson; and great grandchildren Hailey, Abigail, and Charlie Short, Dylan Barker, James and Kylie Chapman, Korbin and Addison Martin, and Hannah Hunt.
A Celebration of Ron's life will be held at Oxford Baptist Church, Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 2 pm, visitation at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Operation Christmas Child. Checks can be sent to Oxford Baptist Church ℅ Operation Christmas Child 305 Emory Street, Oxford, GA 30054
To memorialize that which producer-director George Lucas has made every effort to erase, Stacker has done the difficult, at-times-unpleasant work of compiling a brief history of the ever-campy, 1978 “Star Wars Holiday Special.” Click for more.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.