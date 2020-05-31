Harold Johnson

conyers



Robert Pritchett



Robert Houston Pritchett of Conyers, GA passed away on May 20, 2020. He was 66.



A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Corner Creek Church in Hacoda, AL with Dr. Jerry Walls and Dr. Jeffrey Walls, offiating.



Mr. Pritchett was born in Andalusia, AL on July 28, 1953, to the late Duluth "Dooley" Garland Pritchett and Mary Nell Smith. He served in the US Air Force for eleven years. Later he was a firefighter and paramedic in Dekalb County, GA for twenty-three years. In his pastime he enjoyed flying recreationally, playing golf, fishing, and travelling.



He is survived by two daughters, Janey Rosales (Victor) of Madison, GA, and Dana Pritchett of Conyers, GA; three grandchildren, Ethan Whited, Lola Rosales, and Luke Pritchett; siblings, Larry Pritchett (Susan) of Sedro-Woolley, WA, Dan Pritchett of Lake Elsinore, CA, John Pritchett (Dianne) of Brenham, TX, Steve Smith, Greg Smith (Carol), and Eva Maggard (Buddy) of all of Richland, WA; and numerous nieces and nephews.



