Conyers, GA Hazel Lou Cook, age 97 of Conyers, died Saturday, March 12, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Pasco Cook; father, Quilian J. Dobbs; mother and step-father, Myrtle and Ed Wilkie; brother, Elbert Dobbs. She is survived by daughter, Sandra Holcomb; son and daughter-in-law, Ray and Fredna Cook; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Cook was an employee of Winn Dixie/Saverite and Turpin Green House. She was an avid bowler and an excellent cook too. Mrs. Cook also enjoyed working in her yard. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 2:30 PM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with officiating; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 16, 2022 from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Trending Videos
$475
4 Apts, Homes or condos for people with bad credit! We lo…
$9,500
1993 Chevy Blazer Gray 2 door with 4 wheel drive $9500 or…
Spring Garden Flower and Container Sale: Now through Marc…
-
Marie Dean said:I want to thank ALL employees City and County that helped with cleaning up our Road- side Litter. These areas look so much better. Again, than…
-
tomgahunter said:
Our BOC meetings are a joke, Luckily local black leaders have a competent candidate to run against JC Henderson.
-
chasmoore80 said:
Alice, we stopped counting at 300 attendees as we got to busy to keep up.
Latest News
- Trae Young pours in 47 points as Hawks defeat Pacers
- ‘Outlander’: Jamie’s Loyalties Are Tested by Family & Knowledge (RECAP)
- ‘The Walking Dead’: The Commonwealth Goes on a Field Trip (RECAP)
- ‘American Idol’ Week 3 Auditions Head to Nashville for Early Frontrunners (RECAP)
- Chase Briscoe notches first NASCAR Cup Series victory
Most Popular
Articles
- Decatur resident Charles Edward Stanley killed in shooting in south Newton County
- $1.4 million settlement reached for wrongful death in state highway road defect case in Rockdale County
- Salem High senior Damien Lane chosen by Falcons as High School Man of the Year
- Phil Stone honored by Newton County Chamber of Commerce with R.O. Arnold Award
- Georgia Department of Transportation to resurface Highway 212 in Newton County
- Newton County Jail Blotter
- Rockdale County Jail Blotter
- ASK AMY: Listener wonders why others never stop talking
- Newton County School System PR Department wins state awards for publications
- COMMENTARY: What I learned in Ukraine
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
Continuing our series #TravelGeorgia, we take a photo tour of Barrow County, Georgia. Click for more.
Continuing our series #TravelGeorgia, we take a photo tour of Oglethorpe County, Georgia. Click for more.
Take a photo tour of Madison County, Georgia, part of our series "Travel Georgia," exploring places to visit in the state. #TravelGeorgia Click for more.
Take a photo tour of Athens-Clarke County, Georgia, part of our series "Travel Georgia," exploring places to visit in the state. #TravelGeorgia Click for more.
Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia, part of our series "Travel Georgia," exploring places to visit in the state. Click for more.
In the latest from our series "Travel Georgia," take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter County, Georgia. Click for more.
This photo tour of Dawson, Sasser, and Terrell County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more.
This photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.