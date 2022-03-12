Conyers, GA Hazel Lou Cook, age 97 of Conyers, died Saturday, March 12, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Pasco Cook; father, Quilian J. Dobbs; mother and step-father, Myrtle and Ed Wilkie; brother, Elbert Dobbs. She is survived by daughter, Sandra Holcomb; son and daughter-in-law, Ray and Fredna Cook; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Cook was an employee of Winn Dixie/Saverite and Turpin Green House. She was an avid bowler and an excellent cook too. Mrs. Cook also enjoyed working in her yard. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 2:30 PM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with officiating; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 16, 2022 from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

