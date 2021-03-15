Oxford, GA Helen Dawkins, of Oxford, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at the age of 83. Mrs. Dawkins was a faithful member of Mt. Tabor Bible Church. A dedicated employee, she devoted 10 years with the FBI before retiring from Hercules after 28 years. Mrs. Dawkins was a talented pianist and cross stitcher and enjoyed coloring and online shopping. In addition, she loved spending time with her husband, and her cat lady aka Hound Cat. Mrs. Dawkins was preceded in death by her husband, Joel Dawkins; parents, Boyce and Annie Lois Loyd.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter and son-in-law, Jenny and Roger Allen; son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Dianne Dawkins; grandchildren, Selina Hall, Richard Kimbrell, Nathan Dawkins, Noah Dawkins, Nicholas Dawkins; great-grandchildren, Adam Burch, Kody Rogers, Logan Hall; other loving family members; as well as her best friend, Mollye Parish.
A Memorial Service for Mrs. Dawkins will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.