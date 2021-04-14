Conyers, GA April 1, 1930 - April 13, 2021
Helen Freeman Hull, 91 of Conyers, died in faith Tuesday, April 13, 2021. She was born in New Orleans, LA; daughter of the late Ned and Loretta Freeman. She was a long-time member of Rockdale Baptist Church and a current member of First Baptist Conyers. She is a graduate of Emory School of Nursing. She served Rockdale Hospital as a registered nurse until her retirement in 1990.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Lewis Hull; brothers, Larry Freeman, Charles Freeman. Helen is survived by sisters and brothers-in-law, Kit Herring Rowe and husband Jack of Conyers, GA; daughters and sons-in-law, Patsy Payne and husband Ben of Eatonton, GA, Becky Heck and husband Stuart of Bonneau, SC; son and daughter-in-law, Eddie Hull and wife Tami of Spring Hill, TN; nine grandchildren, Jason Payne, Kelli Smith, Wendi Hauser, Amy Lynn, Scot Pippin, Derek Pippin, Kyle Heck, Dillon Heck, Kevin Hull, along with sixteen great-grandchildren.
A private family Celebration of Life gathering will be held. Memorial gifts may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. https://act.alz.org/donate.
The family extends a special thank you to the staff of Merryvale Assisted Living as well as Abbey Hospice.
Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA 30012. www.scotward.com (770) 483-7216.
