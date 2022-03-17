Lakemont, GA Helen Jeanette Johnson Lackey, age 90, passed peacefully into eternity on March 16th, 2022 at her residence in Lakemont, Georgia.
Born on May 19, 1931 to Charlie and Edna Gardner Johnson in Rockdale County, she is preceded in death by her parents and her infant brother, Robert.
Jeanette attended Georgia State University, preparing for her career as legal secretary for Vaughn and Barksdale Law Firm in Conyers.
She was also secretary for Cohen Architecture in Albany, secretary and licensed realtor for Warren Realty in Sylvester, Civil Service employee at the Albany Logistics Marine Base and H & R Block in Clayton.
Jeanette was an avid reader and enjoyed knitting and sewing. She served as Sunday school teacher for various churches over the past 70 years. Jeanette played numerous roles in church life, including choir member, church secretary, Children's Choir Director and Girl Scout Leader.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Bob Lackey, Son Charles Lackey (Melissa) of Sylvester, Daughter Julia Lackey Hamilton (AJ) of Flowery Branch, and grandsons Dale Lackey of Sylvester and Richard Lackey (Emily Lackey) of Beaufort, South Carolina.
The family is appreciative to all the health care workers who proved their expertise in caring for Jeanette.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, March 26 at 2 pm at Clayton First United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Clayton First United Methodist Church, Clayton, Georgia.
