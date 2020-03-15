Helen Mann
Conyers, GA
Helen Patricia "Pat" Mann
Helen Patricia Pat' Mann, age 80 of Conyers, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Irene Bailey; husband, Alvin Frank Mann. Survived by her daughter, Cathy Mann; Son, Kenny Mann; grandson, Chris Mann, great-grandchildren, Kayden Mann, Christopher Mann; sister, Diane Cook; brothers, Perry Bailey, Dennis Bailey and several nieces and nephews. Pat has been a Casa since 1996 and in 1998 she was elected as Casa of the year. She was a member of Newton Baptist Church. Pat and her husband were a part of the Jane Keel and Jubilation Singing Group where they traveled all over the place singing and sharing the gospel. She loved to paint and was known humorously as Ms. Vogue' and The Hat Lady.' Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Newton Baptist Church with Pastor Tony Howeth officiating; interment will follow at Lawnwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216. Those whom desire to make donations, you may do so to the American Dementia Foundation, https://www.nationaldementia.org/donate.
To send flowers to the family of Helen Mann, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Service information

Mar 15
Service
Sunday, March 15, 2020
2:00PM
Newton Baptist Church
720 Jack Neely Rd.
Covington, GA 30016
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.