Conyers, GA Herbert Kepner, of Conyers, passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the age of 92. Nicknamed "Sarge", Mr. Kepner was a proud patriot, serving in the U.S. Army for 21 years. He was a Mason for over 60 years, and a member of the Pace Masonic Lodge #558 for over 25 years. Herb was an avid poker player, who played every Friday for 40 years. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Alverna Kepner; and son, William Kepner.
Mr. Kepner is survived by his daughter, Kathy Cunningham (Steve); sons, Curtis Kepner (Linda), Joe Kepner (Patricia); grandchildren, Lisa Kirby (Brantley), Kenny Dove (Emily), Branden Savage, Jessica Kepner Barefield (Jeff), Alex Savage, Morgan Kepner; great-grandchildren, Riley Savage, Layn Barefield, Carley Barefield, Joseph Barefield, Elaina Barefield; sister, Mabel Packard; many Lodge brothers and poker buddies.
A Memorial Service for Mr. Kepner will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021, 1:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with interment following in Lawnwood Memorial Park. Flowers are accepted, or in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Pace Masonic Lodge #558, 3305 Highway 81, Covington, Georgia 30016.
